A vacant Perkins Road building that formerly housed Gourmet Girls could soon be filled by a taqueria if the city-parish Planning Commission gives its OK, according to Daily Report.

Rene John Bell—wanting to open a taqueria through his Play Dead Donkey’s LLC—is asking commission members at their next meeting to rezone the space within the Perkins Road overpass district from “light commercial” to “commercial alcoholic beverage,” according to an application filed April 3. Bell also filed a name reservation for “Play Dead Donkey’s LLC” with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office in March.

If approved, the restaurant would mark the latest addition to the bustling overpass area, which has been grappling with a shortage of parking for commercial establishments.

Read on for the rest of the story from Daily Report.