Pizza, burgers and ice cream. Those are the posts that get the most attention on EatLoveBR’s social media pages. Account owner Rebecca Lusk knows her audience—and she is always happy to take one for the team and try an indulgent dish. A scroll through her page reveals photos of tacos from Somos Bandidos, a fried catfish croissant from Ambrosia Bakery and an Oreo cupcake from Show Cakes.

Lusk, who lives in Prairieville with her husband and two kids, started @EatLoveBR after her family moved back to the area from Louisville, Kentucky.

“While we lived there, the whole farm-to-table concept had really taken off, and we just dove headfirst into that culture of the foodies there,” she says.

When she saw Baton Rouge’s food culture was evolving, too, Lusk began to document her meals on Instagram. She made her first post on @EatLoveBR in September 2015 and has since grown the handle to more than 10,000 followers. In addition to running her own marketing company, Lusk tries to keep the page active and posts a few times a week.

Read more on Lusk—including her upbringing in an Arkansas barbecue restaurant—here.