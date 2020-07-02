Luckily for Baton Rouge foodies, global travel restrictions have no effect on our ability to try diverse cuisines offered locally. With plenty of internationally inspired eateries in the the 225, there’s no need to travel far for a taste of culture this summer.

And with the increase in COVID-19 cases causing families to reschedule their vacation plans this summer and maybe even rethink a Fourth of July weekend getaway, it’s totally reasonable to turn to local restaurants for a sense of escape.

From authentic street tacos that take you to Mexico City to crêpes bound to remind you of Paris, there is a little something to satisfy your cravings from every corner of the world.

In order to save you a trip across the pond, inRegister rounded up a few local restaurants that bring foreign foods straight to to the Capital Region.

