July is a month filled with wonderful memories of fun times with family and friends. Though we may not be quite back to our normal routine this summer, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch still wanted to share some recipes that conjure up those memories of pool parties, patio dinners and family gatherings.

The idea was to create delicious and refreshing desserts, perfect to enjoy on a steamy July day. That means tons of fresh summer berries!

First up was a White Chocolate Semifreddo with Fresh Summer Berries recipe we shared on Tuesday. Now comes part two: Strawberry Shortcake Whoopie Pies.

Strawberry shortcakes are a quintessential summer dessert—and are deceptively easy to prepare. Tracey decided to further simplify this recipe as a whoopie pie. The results are easier to transport and eat and don’t require a plate or fork. The shortcake has a hint of lemon and is not too sweet. The filling is creamy and delicious. Juicy fresh berries top it all off to make this a real crowd pleaser.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in 225‘s July 2020 edition.