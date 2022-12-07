Take photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus or the Grinch at holiday brunches and events in Baton Rouge

Brunch with Santa & Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 10

This one is for the family. Leola’s Cafe hosts its annual holiday brunch with Santa & Mrs. Claus. There will be a free photo opportunity with Santa and a Twas the Night Before Christmas storytime. Special snowman waffles and festive hot chocolate will be served.

The brunch will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Seating is limited and reservations can be made here (be sure to type ‘Brunch’ in the special request line). Leola’s Cafe is at 1857 Government St.

Jingle Bell brunch on Saturday, Dec. 10

Go hungry, because Jubans Restaurant is serving a three-course meal and kids menu for its holiday brunch. There will be a photo opportunity with Santa and Christmas cookie decorating. A hot chocolate bar will be featured along with mimosas and poinsettia mimosas for the adults.

The brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Make your reservations here; there is limited seating left available. Tickets are from $75 to $95. Jubans is at 3739 Perkins Road.

Deliver your letters to Santa on Sunday, Dec. 11

OK so, this one is not a brunch, but it’s a fun enough opportunity to meet Santa that we thought it’d be worth it to include.

Bring your kids to this unique holiday experience. WRKF-FM 89.3 is hosting Santa Claus. There will be free picture opportunities with a Santa who speaks both English and Spanish. Pets and adults are welcome too.

For more info, visit here. The event will be from 2-4 p.m. WRKF is at 3050 Valley Creek Dr.

Brunch with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

Put on your best dress, because Ruffino’s is hosting a holiday brunch twice this year. Join in for photos with Santa before he leaves for the North Pole. If that doesn’t convince you, bottomless mimosas will also be available.

The brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 225-753-3458 to make reservations. Ruffino’s is at 18811 Highland Road.

Brunch with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17

The Legacy at Bonne Esperance is hosting its holiday brunch with a buffet. Bring your camera for a picture with Santa Claus. Tickets include the breakfast buffet and your choice of soft drink, coffee or juice. Alcohol will be available for purchase.

The brunch will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 to $30, available for purchase here. The Legacy is at 1655 Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Gingerbread Christmas Tea on Sunday, Dec. 18

Conscious Moms is hosting its Christmas tea party at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The event will benefit maternal mental health.

Send the kids to grab a drink at the hot chocolate bar while you head over to the mimosa and mock-mosa bar before you meet back to decorate a gingerbread house together. There will be music by the Baton Rouge Kids Orchestra and a dance performance by For the Love of Dance Company. A complimentary photo with Santa will be given to each family.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. Prices vary; tickets are available here. The Hilton Capitol Center is at 201 Lafayette St.

Santa’s Jingle Bell Brunch on Thursday, Dec. 22

The Hilton Capitol Center is hosting its first-ever holiday brunch in its Heidelberg Ballroom. There will be a brunch buffet for all to enjoy, a hot chocolate bar and a mimosa bar. Take a photo with Santa before heading over to decorate sugar cookies. Guests are encouraged to bring toys and donate to the Toys for Tots drive.

The brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available here; all sales are final. There is no charge for children 2 and under. The Hilton Capitol Center is at 201 Lafayette St.

Take photos with Santa or the Grinch Thursday, Dec. 22

The Velvet Cactus’ Baton Rouge location already sold out of two of its Gingerbread Brunches this coming week, so it added a third right before Christmas. At the event, kids can build gingerbread houses and meet Santa while the parents enjoy cocktails and food. Call 225-227-2563 to reserve your spot. A required $50 deposit will be applied to your bill.

Or, if Christmas makes you grumpy, come back to the restaurant between 6-8 p.m. that night for pictures with the Grinch himself. It’s a free event, but be sure to bring your own camera, and stop by the bar for a cocktail while you scroll through your camera roll.

The Velvet Cactus is at 7655 Old Hammond Highway.