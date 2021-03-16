Take a look at BR’s at-home artisan bakers with ‘inRegister’

There’s a sweet undercurrent streaming through Baton Rouge, and it isn’t just coming from the nearby sugarcane fields. A fresh batch of home bakers, each with a signature niche, has turned home kitchens into small-scale artisan bakeries. Our sister publication inRegister is going on a behind-the-scenes tour of the home bakery scene in the Capital City, where butter, flour and sugar dance with the local bounty and then become next-level edible art at the hands of these creative home chefs.

You’ll discover rustic country bread and signature sourdough, custom cakes and pastries with the flavor of Louisiana, and the personalities who craft these hidden treasures.

Read on for inRegister‘s March 2021 cover story to see how the culinary talents behind five local cottage bakeries have turned simple combinations of ingredients into a recipe for success.