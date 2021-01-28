Our take on carrot-ginger soup, inspired by MJ’s Cafe

Dining out is one of the best inspirations for home cooking, and it’s how 225 contributing writer Maggie Heyn Richardson found herself making carrot-ginger soup a couple winters ago. She can’t recall ever being interested in making this kind of soup until she had an absolutely delicious version of it at MJ’s Café.

The Mid City vegetarian restaurant has long been known for homemade soups, and the carrot-ginger was a featured soup that winter. Even though Maggie doesn’t usually do a lot in the kitchen with carrots—except eat them raw and roast them from time to time—this soup made her want to go home and make more. She started researching and playing around, quickly realizing it’s super easy to make, good for you and doesn’t require a fixed recipe.

Read on for Maggie’s recipe, which originally appeared in a January 2018 edition of 225 Dine.