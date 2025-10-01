Take a trip down memory lane with these eateries that have passed on

The measure of a city’s food culture is found not only in the flavor profile of its trendsetting new restaurants, but in the depth of affection for local favorites that aren’t around any more.

The Capital Region has no shortage of the latter, as evidenced by the delirious nostalgia triggered by the recent news of Fleur de Lis Pizza’s impending revival. Here, in no particular order, are eight late greats whose absence has made our hearts grow fonder.

Chelsea’s Café

Opened 1989 | Closed 2015

Depending on where your passions lie, the original Chelsea’s was either home of the best grilled cheese ever (with great live music), or the best music club ever (with a great grilled cheese). Its spirit and iconic marquee sign live on at local music venue Chelsea’s Live on Nicholson Drive.

Pinetta’s European Restaurant

Opened 1962 | Closed 2024

“Hole in the wall” is both a term of endearment and what you’d expect to find inside this dark, outdated and irrepressibly romantic Italian restaurant famed for its chianti bottle decor and miraculous marinara.

Zee Zee Gardens

Opened 1990s | Closed 2015

Before it was Overpass Merchant, the cozy split-level gastropub at the foot of the Perkins Road Overpass was a local favorite and last stop for the Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade. A tribute spinoff, Zee Zee’s Kitchen + Cocktails, keeps its memory alive a half block away in the old George’s restaurant.

The Caterie

Opened 1972 | Closed 2010

Mention The Caterie to LSU alums of a certain vintage and the nostalgia floodgates open–$1.50 pitchers, fried cheese mega logs, the Tankwich, Cheeseburger in Paradise, foosball, Donkey Kong, Rude Boys and Kirk Holder gigs. The end came tragically with a New Year’s Eve fire in 2009; it closed permanently the next day.

Silver Moon Café

Opened 1986 | Closed 2007

“Mama” Seabell Thomas turned an old blues music juke joint into a soul food landmark that satisfied the home-cooking cravings of LSU students, coaches, politicos and celebrities. After two relocation attempts, she served her last fried chicken, pork chops, smothered chicken, white beans and candied yams in 2007.

Hymel’s Seafood

Opened 1948 | Closed 2018

The restaurant’s farewell Facebook post on Dec. 18, 2018, says it all: “If you were greeted by the giant rubber tree plant … sat at the paper-topped tables in vinyl chairs eating hot boiled crabs, shrimp, crawfish or raw oysters … danced to live music or the jukebox … drank cold draft in iced fish bowls … ordered a pink squirrel or a grasshopper from a familiar face behind the bar … then watched as your own kids or grandkids ran free through the dining rooms and bar … you have become part of our family.”

Carlos Cajun Mexican Restaurant

Opened 1965 | Closed 2016

Long before serious foodies made “fusion” fashionable, Carlos Urdiales dazzled Denham Springs diners by fusing elements of Mexican and Cajun cuisine into then-unheard-of combinations like crawfish enchiladas and crab chimichangas. After 51 years, he closed and watched his son Jim produce “Mexican cuisine with a Louisiana flair” at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine.

Joe’s Dreyfus Store

Opened 1989 | Closed 2007

Boudin balls with cane syrup glaze. Turtle soup au sherry. Stuffed quail. Catfish étouffée. No wonder 225 readers once voted Chef Joe Major’s converted dry-goods store as the Best Restaurant Within 30 Minutes of Baton Rouge. It wasn’t quite the same after Major sold it in 2004; it closed three years later.

