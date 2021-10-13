Tailgating food ideas from Baton Rouge restaurants

Bergeron’s City Market

Any LSU fan knows that game days are more than just a football game—they’re an experience. Chef Don Bergeron thinks food should be the same way. From chef-staffed charbroiled oyster grilling stations to chilled seafood presented on ice sculptures, Bergeron’s City Market’s elaborate catering options make for an unforgettable tailgate experience.

Superior Grill

Switch up the starting lineup with a fajita tray from Superior Grill. If sizzling steak, shrimp and chicken fajitas aren’t your thing, they offer trays of all your Mexican food favorites from tacos to quesadillas to chimichangas. For an extra point, don’t forget to grab a gallon of frozen margaritas!

City Pork Catering

Tent and table rentals, bartending service, an extensive food menu—City Pork Catering offers everything you need for an epic tailgate. With selections from City Pork, Rouj Creole, Beausoleil and City Slice, these tailgate catering packages offer plenty of variety.

Gourmet Girls

When it comes to food, no tailgate party is complete without a few dips. However, we’re breaking away from buffalo chicken and bean this season and opting for a few more elevated options. Gourmet Girls keeps its grab-and-go cooler stocked with delectable dips from shrimp and jumbo lump crab Parisienne to goat cheese tortas, each packaged for picking up in a pinch on game day. Order ahead to snag a Mediterranean hummus or antipasto party platter.

Walk On’s

With dishes like Catfish Atchafalaya, Cajun Queseaux and Voodoo Shrimp, Walk-On’s Away Game catering menu is fit for a true Louisiana football fan. Pick up a Tailgate To-Geaux Party Tray, have your spread delivered, or staff your tailgate with Walk-On’s servers and bartenders.

Leola’s Café & Coffee House

For away games and days when the Parade Grounds aren’t calling your name, trade in the tent and book a football watch party on Leola’s Café’s back bar and patio. Its private party packages include a game-day appetizer buffet and two bartenders to serve up Leola’s speciality cocktails.

This story originally appeared in inRegister in October 2021.

