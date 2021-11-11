Swine and Dine: 10 meat markets to source boudin, sausage and more for the LSU-Arkansas game

First founded in 1984 in Maurice, Louisiana, this longtime Cajun butchery is awash in all manner of stuffed, trussed and smoked meats. Among other piggy delights, pick up pork chops stuffed with ground pork, onions and bell pepper, boudin balls or eggrolls and smoked pork sausage with Steen’s cane syrup. 13375 Highway 73, Suite I, Prairieville

Oh, the many ways that Chris’s reimagines the pig. Order a whole hog in advance, or pick up seasoned or stuffed pork tenderloin, shoulder, ribs, roast or pork chops stuffed with cornbread or shrimp dressing, or pork sausage. 3075 Millerville Road and 17316 Airline Highway, #L, Prairieville

Hot, crisp pork cracklins, pork boudin and keto-friendly cauliflower boudin, in which traditional rice is replaced by riced cauliflower, are part of the line-up at this Mid City fan favorite. 9726 Florida Blvd

Part restaurant, part specialty meat store, Tramonte’s features about 20 different kinds of sausage, including Italian, Cajun, maple and jalapeño and cheddar. Pick up pork or seafood boudin, too. 12451 Jefferson Highway

This popular meat market and lunch spot includes smoked and regular boudin links, cracklins, pork tenderloin stuffed with jalapeño and cream cheese and a wide variety of smoked sausage. Sink your teeth into the addictively crisp exterior of Bergeron’s golfball-sized boudin balls, savoring the spicy, tender filling within. 760 LA Highway 415, Port Allen

Twenty-two different fresh and smoked sausages are part of a lineup that also includes cracklins, beef jerky, tasso, boudin balls and lots of stuffed pork and poultry. 7251 LA Highway 1, Addis

A whole animal butcher, Iverstine’s sells all sort of cuts of pork, as well as house-made smoked pork sausages, like the Flying Hawaiian with pineapple and jalapeño. 4765 Perkins Road, Suite A

This popular Red Stick Farmers Market vendor sells cuts of pork and beef that it processes fresh at its Kentwood store. Bacon, loose pork sausage and several different types of smoked sausage, including a fiery hot link with extra cayenne pepper, are part of its lengthy menu. Find Cutrer’s at the Red Stick Farmers Market, Thursdays and Saturdays

Serving lunch as well as prepared foods, this hole-in-the-wall Cajun food mecca sells boudin prepared traditionally or smoked with pecan wood. Pick up tasso and Cajun hot tamales, too. 3110 Scenic Highway

