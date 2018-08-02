Uncorked is back for another night of good wine and even better causes. The newest installment of Forum 35‘s alcohol-infused benefit takes place tonight, Aug. 2, at the Old Bogan Fire Station.

This Uncorked event will benefit Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge, a local charity that works to find homes for as many puppies and dogs as possible in the Baton Rouge area. Since its inception in 2010, the organization has found homes for more than 2,000 animals.

Forum 35’s inaugural Uncorked event took place in 2007, and its mission has remained largely the same: Provide for a worthy cause while giving local wine-lovers a fun night out on the town.

Each Uncorked event puts a unique spin on traditional wine tastings by adding an element of competition into the mix.

Guests are invited to form teams of one, two or three people and bring three identical bottles of wine. Forum 35 chooses a new varietal for each event—tonight’s is sauvignon blanc.

Guests give their wine to a Forum 35 employee at the door. The employee then bags the wines and assigns them numbers so that their brands remain a mystery. Next, attendees sample the wines while socializing and soaking in the atmosphere.

At the end of the night, ballots are passed out for patrons to vote on their favorite and least favorite wines. The first, second and third place winners are then awarded a diverse assortment of wines to take home.

Tickets for Forum 35’s Aug. 2 Uncorked event are $30 and can be purchased here. The event takes place 6:30-9 p.m. The Old Bogan Fire Station is at 427 Laurel St.