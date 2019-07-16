Looking for something easy to whip up for a summer appetizer? Spending this past weekend indoors thanks to Hurricane Barry got us thinking about quick snacks for entertaining guests—or for when that next tropical disturbance comes around.

So we turned to our archives and this “Spatula Diaries” recipe from 2016. Sweet, juicy local tomatoes are perched on toasted bread slices that have been slathered with garlicky black-eyed pea hummus. It’s a great way to start a night, and it’s built on layers of fresh produce available now. Look for fresh black-eyed peas from local farmers, and use only backyard or local tomatoes. They make the dish sing.

Read on for the full recipe from the archives.