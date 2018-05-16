Summer travel tips from Baton Rouge chefs: How to eat like a pro wherever you go

We at 225 agree that some of our most memorable vacation moments involve food. (You with us?) Whether it’s a delish dinner with a view or a standout street vendor, good food is something to write home about. Finding good food, however, takes a little more than a Google search.

With summer ahead of us, we asked local chefs to share their best tips for eating well while traveling. Read on for their food-finding strategies.

YouTube > Googling everything

Ryan André, the upcoming Soji

Where are you traveling to this summer? “Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand.”

What do you plan to eat there? “I plan to eat everything I can as far as street food and everything authentic as possible.”

What’s your strategy to find restaurants? “My strategy is to find YouTube videos of locals or foodies and where they like to eat. Also ask the locals on best local dishes and where to get them from.”

Start conversations

Sam and Cody Carroll, Hot Tails in New Roads

Where are you traveling to this summer? “Oracabessa, Jamaica.”

What do you plan to eat there? “Rice and peas, callaloo, conch and whole fish.”

What’s your strategy to find restaurants? “Always talk to the locals! Last time we were in Oracabessa, we stopped at a cute little open-air restaurant. The chef left the restaurant, went to the dock to get our lunch fresh off the boat, and then came back and cooked it for us. Talk about as fresh as it gets!”

Go where the locals go

Aimee Tortorich, private chef

Where are you traveling to this summer? “I’m really looking forward to our family vacation in Rosemary Beach, Florida, this July.”

What do you plan to eat there? “Most people look forward to trying new restaurants while on vacation, but my family really enjoys cooking together. There is a farmers market nearby as well as seafood markets, so we will take full advantage of that.”

What’s your strategy to find restaurants? “Ask the locals where they like to dine and stay away from tourist traps.”

Be open

Sean Rivera, Driftwood Cask & Barrel

Where are you traveling to this summer? “Mexico City.”

What do you plan to eat there? “Anything and everything. I know that’s very broad, but Mexico City is sort of becoming a new culinary mecca. There’s a lot of Lebanese and Middle Eastern influence and Asian, Japanese culture from the spice trade way back when. It’s really intriguing to me.”

What’s your strategy to find restaurants? “I would ask the locals. I’m going as a nomad. I’m going with open ears, open eyes and an open palate. Luckily, I’m fluent in Spanish. I’m going to try everything that’s recommended to me.”

Where are you heading this summer? And what are your tips for finding the best local food? Let us know in the comments!