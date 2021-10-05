Strong coffees to try around Baton Rouge

Espresso Cielo: Looking for the coffee of your dreams? Here it is. This drink is made with three shots of chilled and sweetened espresso, a drizzle of condensed milk, a splash of half and half and a raw sugar rim.

Nitro Vanilla Draft Latte: Fresh from the tap, this vanilla latte is packed with rich coffee flavor, caffeine and milk.

Light House Coffee

Cold Brew Float: What better way to enjoy coffee than with ice cream? This drink combines the best of both worlds and pairs cold brew with vanilla bean ice cream.

Timmy’s Cold Brew Latte: Sometimes cold brews can be a little intense. Make it sweeter and creamier with this blend of half cold brew, half oat milk, white chocolate and a shot of espresso.

Brew Ha-Ha!

Cold brew: This cold brew is full of Baton Rouge flavor—it’s made with house-roasted beans and is available for pick up or delivery.

Large latte: You can’t go wrong with a latte. This classic milk and espresso beverage includes three shots of espresso and the flavor syrup of your choice, including pumpkin, hazelnut, caramel, peppermint, vanilla and mocha.

Coffee vocab

Menus have gotten so long these days that it can be overwhelming deciphering them. If you’re new to coffee, here are some common drinks to know, sorted roughly from most-to-least caffeinated (although caffeine content may vary by recipe, and all of these varieties pack a punch).

—JENNIFER TORMO

Nitro coffee

The coffee to order if you love draft beer. Nitrogen-infused cold brew has a nearly fizzy texture and a creamy head.

Cold brew

Not to be confused with iced or cold coffee. Coffee grounds are mixed with cold water and steeped before being strained and served.

Latte

The coffee classic. A blended mix of steamed milk and espresso (usually two shots worth). Can also be made chilled with ice and milk.

Americano

Espresso diluted with hot water. The drink to order if you like to sit and sip a large cup of coffee, but prefer the rich flavor of espresso.

Cappuccino

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam. While a cappuccino is similar to a latte, it’s the foam that makes this drink a more fluffy, textural experience.

Cortado

Equal parts steamed milk and espresso, served in a small glass. It’s the perfect-sized drink for when you just need an afternoon pick-me-up. Plus, the milk ratio cuts the bitterness of the espresso.

This article was originally published in the October 2021 issue of 225 magazine.