Pimanyoli’s reputation as a purveyor of pecan-smoked pit barbecue is well established, but the Airline Highway restaurant is also known among insiders as a go-to spot for homemade hot tamales—a rare find in local eateries. Owner Yolanda Perrilloux says the recipe dates back more than 90 years to her family’s roots in Newellton, Louisiana, where a beloved tamale street vendor left his popular formula to Perrilloux’s mother.

Read on for more about Pimanyoli’s much-loved hot tamales from inRegister‘s July 2020 issue. And be sure to call ahead first if you’re planning to buy some—they are only sold on certain days of the week and go quickly!