Local supermarkets that have been operating in pandemic mode for the past five months kicked into even higher gear over the weekend, as customers began preparing for a possible one-two punch from back-to-back hurricanes.

Local supermarkets that have been operating in pandemic mode for the past five months kicked into even higher gear over the weekend, as customers began preparing for a possible one-two punch from back-to-back hurricanes.

Though the threat to the Capital Region from one of those storms, Marco, has since diminished, no one in the grocery business is letting down their guard yet, especially with a potential Category 3 Hurricane Laura possibly headed for southwest Louisiana.

“We’ve seen a massive surge in demand,” says Associated Grocers President and CEO Manard Lagasse. “Retailers are so busy, it’s all hands on deck.”

The local wholesaler and distributor began bringing employees in over the weekend to work overtime and will continue to do so until the threat from the storms has passed.

“Getting stuff in isn’t a problem,” Lagasse says. “It’s getting stuff out to the stores.”

Read on for the rest of the story from Daily Report‘s Monday, Aug. 24, edition. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.