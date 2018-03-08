This weekend, the John M. Parker Coliseum at LSU will be abuzz with activity. Three community events will take place at or around the venue: the 16th Annual Baton Rouge Spring Garden Show and Arts and Crafts Fair, the 12th Annual Louisiana State and Regional Chili Cook Off, and the 9th Annual Baton Rouge Spring Car Show.

Shop for plants, crafts and garden merchandise

Shop to your heart’s content at the Spring Garden Show and Arts and Crafts Fair. Vendors will be selling an extensive collection of plants and yard, garden and patio-related merchandise. A number of speciality crop vendors will be at the sale, with anything from bromeliads and bulbs to citrus and native plants, along with several out-of-state nurseries.

Arts and crafts booths will be stationed throughout the sale. There will also be a Kids Zone where children can get up close with insects and several animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo.

The 16th Annual Baton Rouge Spring Garden Show and Arts and Crafts Fair is this Saturday and Sunday, March 10-11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. For more information, call 335-1099 or email [email protected].



Chow down on some chili

This weekend, more than 30 teams of contestants will be cooking chili for the children at the 12th Annual Louisiana State and Regional Chili Cook Off.

Teams will compete in three categories: Red Chili, Chili Verde and Salsa. The winners will advance to the World Championship to compete for more than $55,000 in prize money.

The event, which is sanctioned by the International Chili Society and the Chili Appreciation Society International, will also feature local celebrity judges, live entertainment by Argyle Friday and Blu Rouge, and additional food and drinks.

For $5, you’ll get six tasting tickets and one voting ticket to vote for your favorite chili. The team with the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award.

A portion of the event proceeds will benefit Our Lady of the Lake’s Children’s Hospital.

The 12th Annual Louisiana State and Regional Chili Cook Off is this Saturday and Sunday, March 10-11, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day.



Display your classic car, raise money for charity

Admire classic and custom cars at the Baton Rouge Spring Car Show this Sunday, March 11.

All models and years are welcome. Those who are interested in showing their cars must register. Registration costs $25 and will be held on-site 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The car show will wrap up at 2 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to Our Lady of the Lake’s Children’s Hospital.

All three events—the Spring Garden Show and Arts and Crafts Fair, the Chili Cook Off and the Car Show—will be held at the John M. Parker Coliseum, located on LSU’s campus off Highland Road.