Stock your pantry: Here’s our essential grocery list for hurricane season

Capital Region residents have a close eye on Tropical Storm Francine as it brews off the coast. Regardless of where the cone takes aim, it’s important to stay ready.

Along with gas in the tank and cash in the wallet, a stocked pantry can mitigate the stress and give you a little peace of mind. (And to keep your snack stash extra enticing, stock a few shelf-stable treats from your fave local grocery store.) Here are a few essentials to keep on hand.

Bread, peanut butter and jelly

Made from shelf-stable ingredients and universally palatable, the PB&J is the ultimate natural disaster meal. Deploy honey for a different flavor, and don’t stress too much about keeping the jelly refrigerated. It can handle a few days on the counter.

Fresh fruit

Bananas, apples and oranges get top billing in a storm because they need no refrigeration. Expand your usual supply of these commonplace fruits for convenient, healthy snacks during and after the big event.

Nuts and trail mix

Cashews, pecans, almonds, peanuts and trail mix studded with nuts, dried fruit and chocolate are fantastic nibbles to stave away the hunger pangs—and the inevitable boredom that descends the second the power goes out.

Junk food

A natural disaster is no time to be a food snob. If Doritos, Oreos and Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pies keep everyone in a decent mood, go crazy! Stock the pantry with as many examples of unforgivable junk food as you have space for. Pro tip: Hide them from the kids and dole them out every few hours.

Minimal prep foods

Dried pasta and pasta sauces are a must, and you probably have them in your pantry already. (And if you have a gas stove, you might be able to cook the pasta even when the electricity goes out.) Think beyond just red sauce with jarred pesto or Alfredo sauce. Or create your own sauce with shelf-stable ingredients like olive oil, fresh garlic, capers, kalamata olives, anchovies and pinches of dried herbs.

Water

Experts recommend one gallon of water per person per day. Seems like a lot, right? But if a storm were to knock out our ability to treat our municipal water supply, it would be essential. While this doesn’t often happen, why take a chance? Especially, if you lose power amid the current heat wave. That said, it’s also not a bad idea to keep packets of powdered electrolyte drink mix handy.

Paper goods

Convenience and easy clean-up are key during a hurricane. If you lose power or are functioning on generator power, paper goods will be your best friend. Stock up on paper towels, paper plates, disposable utensils, storage bags, and garbage bags.