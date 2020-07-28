While Hurricane Hanna spared south Louisiana of damaging winds and torrential rain, it still led to a very wet weekend. And with another system forming in the Atlantic Ocean right now, it’s an important reminder to double check your pantry for the non-perishable foods you might need should the power go out—and maybe make a last-minute run to the grocery store to stock up.

Besides the batteries and other essentials you need for a hurricane kit, a pantry that’s stocked with bottled water, canned goods and even shelf-stable soy or almond milk (in case the dairy in the fridge goes bad) can go a long way to helping you comfortably ride out bad weather.

The FDA has a comprehensive guide to food and water safety before, during and after storms or flooding events. Food & Wine magazine put together some suggestions for types of foods to keep in the pantry. And Real Simple put together this list ahead of the COVID-19 shutdown back in March—and it’s just as relevant now during storm season.