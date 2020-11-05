Our third president Thomas Jefferson loved a good mac and cheese. The Chimes ups the ante with the addition of crawfish to the comfort food favorite. Photo by Allie Appel

While Election Day is (sort of) behind us, the ballot counting and talk of possible lawsuits will likely keep us guessing in the days ahead. So you might as well brush up on some presidential history while we wait for the chaos to subside.

Of course, we’re talking the food-related presidential history. The team over at inRegister did its research on some past commander-in-chiefs’ favorite dishes.

And as luck would have it, there are several restaurants around Baton Rouge where you can try those favorites yourself.

Read on for the full story from inRegister.