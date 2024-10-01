Stay in for supper with BLDG 5’s new dinner concierge service

As the school year kicks into gear and busy schedules take over, the simple joy of gathering for a family dinner is often put on the back burner.

At the end of a long day, cooking may be the last thing you want to do. But going out to eat can feel like a chore, too. In the Q&A below, Misti Broussard, co-owner of BLDG 5, explains how the restaurant’s new concierge dinner service makes supper simple and delicious.

Why did y’all decide to start this concierge dinner service?

Brumby and I started catering and prepared meal services while we were looking for a location for our restaurant. We had an amazing group of customers, and we found that there was a huge need for this convenience. When we opened BLDG 5, we knew we still wanted to offer this to our customers to help make their lives a little easier–and yummier.

We have the market coolers in our restaurant where anyone can come and shop (filled with goodies we make in-house), but we found many of our customers were still hoping for a bit more personalized assistance. Because we handle all of our deliveries ourselves, we have always had to keep this service limited. As we’ve continued to grow and increase our team, we have also listened to our customers’ requests to expand this offering. So we are thrilled to be able to increase our capacity and open up some more spots for our customers.

Life is busy, and if something as simple as providing delicious food for families, with the convenience of it being delivered directly to their home, helps make things a bit easier, we are game! Some of our customers who typically love to cook themselves have told us that this can give them a nice break during the week to where they have time to enjoy the meal with their families, instead of in the kitchen preparing, cooking and cleaning, and it is giving them some quality moments back! Plus we help stock their refrigerators and freezers for anything that might come up last-minute.

Our customers also love this service for sending meals to friends, family and neighbors who might need a break too! And it is welcomed help when preparing for guests, dinner parties and events.

What exactly does this service include?

BLDG 5 Dinner Concierge provides our customers with a personal connection to our team. One of our team members reaches out every Monday to see what our customers’ needs are for the week and how we can make it delicious and easy for them. Some of the things we offer within this service, which is available to individuals and businesses, are:

•Easy ordering of any of our house-made food items from our refrigerated and frozen coolers

•Prepared meals

•Boards & bottles

•To-go orders from our menu

•Catering

•Grazing boards

•Beverages (BLDG 5 lemonades, wine, Champagne, beer)

•Delivery (or pick up)

•Electronic invoicing

•Concierge for reservations and private event rentals

•Early access to event invites and tickets

•Gift baskets, gift deliveries, group or corporate Gifting

•Items from our retail market

Our Dinner Concierge team is at your service to accommodate whatever your needs are, and you now have a personal contact for anything that might pop up in your life. You have an email, text or phone number to connect with us. These include exclusive services not offered to our existing customer base.

What should potential new clients know about this service?

We are excited to open up some spaces for new customers and cannot wait to make their lives delicious and a little easier. While we would love to be able to include everyone, we are still a small business and we have limited capacity.

If, for some reason, we are not able to add a customer to the list now, remember that we offer our prepared meal services to everyone, and those are available on our website. You can also sign up to receive our emails with those weekly menu options. And… we cannot wait to see you and work with you!

