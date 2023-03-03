Start the week with a Southern cooking staple (and its leftovers)

I tend to do a little extra cooking on Sundays to help set our house up for busier nights during the week. Beef pot roast is one of my go-to Sunday meals—and for many good, practical reasons.

The less expensive cuts of meat used for pot roast make it a more cost-effective way to feed my family. Pot roast is a meal that I can get into the oven without a lot of prep work. I can leave it alone while it slowly cooks and focus on other chores. This recipe is quite easy to master for any level of cook, and the end result is a delicious home-cooked meal the whole family will enjoy. Plus, we almost always have leftovers to use later in the week—served best, I think, in po-boy form.

I normally serve this pot roast with rice or mashed potatoes and plenty of savory rosemary scones to sop up the rich, brown gravy. But this month, I added a recipe that’s a spinoff of twice-baked potatoes that uses riced cauliflower in place of potatoes. It is a low-carb side that’s still creamy and delicious. Served all together, this meal is practically perfect.