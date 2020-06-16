Yes, we’ll eventually whine about the stifling heat of summer when the season officially arrives this weekend. But for now, the summer months offer a welcome blast of fun after a springtime spent in shutdown mode.

There are a lot of backyard picnics and (small) group gatherings in our future—events that need a standout dish that speaks to seasonality and flavor. One of 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson’s go-to favorites is a crab and avocado salad, especially when she can find sweet, succulent jumbo lump crabmeat from the Gulf. It’s the perfect accompaniment to grilled shrimp kabobs and steaks for an outdoor hangout.

Plate the crab and avocado mixture on a big bed of fresh greens with cherry tomatoes or other cut vegetables, and you’ve got a decadent salad course that will go with nearly everything.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a May 2016 edition of 225 Dine.