Everyone knows it can be difficult to follow a New Year’s resolution. We start out with good intentions, but by Mardi Gras that resolution has been long forgotten.

The key is often finding a simple resolution that won’t seem daunting when putting it into practice. 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch suggests simply being mindful of what you are consuming. It’s a good way to clean up your diet without totally going overboard with restrictions.

One way is by making bread at home.

While too many carbs can be unhealthy, research also shows balanced diets should include the right amount of whole grains. And there is nothing like hot bread fresh out the oven. Tracey came up with a from-scratch French boule that contains only a few ingredients and is low in fat and sodium. It can be made with whole-wheat flour or a combination of whole-wheat and unbleached flours. If you have a gluten allergy or intolerance, substitute rice flour or other gluten-free flours, adjusting the amount of water depending on the flour’s coarseness.

This bread doesn’t require kneading, and baking it inside a Dutch oven helps it steam—meaning you don’t have to spray water into the oven like with more difficult-to-make French-style breads. The bread bakes in about 30 minutes.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in the January 2018 issue of 225.