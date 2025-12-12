Staff picks: Wintry items from Trader Joe’s that have made our nice list

If you’ve walked into Trader Joe’s recently, then you know one thing is clear: it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

A flurry of new items has covered the shelves at the cult-favorite grocery chain, and our staff has already made its rounds stocking up on seasonal items and Slack messaging about our top picks. This holiday season, plenty of TJ’s limited-edition winter items have made our nice list, from festively scented candles to playfully shaped ice cream sandwiches.

Read on below to find our seasonal must-haves that could double as a last-minute gift for those on your list, or yourself. What’s your go-to holiday item from Trader Joe’s? Tell us by emailing [email protected].

Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwiches

“If you’re a true ice cream lover like I am, it doesn’t matter what the weather is outside when you enjoy a frozen treat. However, I do feel more seasonally appropriate when eating these gingerbread ice cream sandwiches. There’s no combination more timeless than cookies and ice cream. Plus, an ice cream sandwich is basically two sweet treats in one dessert.”

—Catherine Clement, 225 digital staff writer

Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds

“I once thought nothing could top Trader Joe’s dark chocolate-covered almonds, but TJ’s has found a way to do just that with its candy cane holiday version. The protein-packed nut (that’s right—this is health food, people!) is drenched in both dark and white chocolate with a minty finish. It’s the perfect addition to a TJ’s-heavy pantry already stocked with Jingle Jangle and Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars for the season. But I already have plans to grab a few extra bags of these nutty Noel goodies to nosh on well into the New Year.”

—Kelli Bozeman, 225 editor-in-chief

Cedar Balsam Scented Candle

“Trust me, I love my faux Christmas tree. I got her a few years ago during a massive Black Friday sale, and she’s never failed me yet. The tree is consistent. All of the pre-strung lights still work. And aside from some fluffing, setup is a breeze. No sappy hands here. But sometimes I yearn for the smell of a fresh tree to fill my apartment. So all season I burn festively fresh fir candles to fit the vibe. And TJ’s has one of my faves. Usually available in its smaller candle tins, the Cedar Balsam Scented Candle got an upgrade this year with an additional larger size in a decorative vessel, making it ideal for holiday decor or adding a delightfully smelly touch to any gift I’m giving this year.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 managing editor

3 Spreads for Cheese & Toast

“’You must be throwing a party,’ said the chatty cashier. My cart was a dead giveaway, chock-full of fresh flowers, several bottles of wine and all the stuff required for quick charcuterie. Let’s face it, folks. Trader Joe’s invented the efficient party kit. But my well-worn strategy was turbo-boosted this week by the seasonal 3 Spreads for Cheese & Toast. While the name’s a bit dull, what’s inside the box is not. It holds three 4.58-oz. jars bursting with flavors like Strawberry & Black Pepper, Rhubarb & Vanilla Bean, and Mango & Yuzu spreads, just right for elevating breakfast, teatime and, of course, the appetizer board. Spread away, y’all.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer

Cinnamon Sugar Waffles

“With the winter season comes finals, and the breakfast that’s been keeping me going is the Cinnamon Sugar Waffles. The ease of popping the cinnamon goodness into the toaster before I rush out of the house is just what I need in the morning. But if I have time, I’ve been pairing them with some of Trader Joe’s premium coffee grounds for an extra kick in the morning.”

—Avery White, 225 contributing writer and photographer