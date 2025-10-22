Staff picks: Trader Joe’s products we’re falling for this season

Fall is in the air—and in the aisles of Trader Joe’s. From autumn leaf-shaped tortilla chips to pumpkin-spiced ice cream, the popular grocery chain seems to be the spot to stock up on things for Halloween parties, fall tailgates and other seasonal snacking occasions.

With the brand’s annual pumpkin release taking place back at the start of September, our staff has had plenty of time to get to know this year’s fall-flavored lineup. And we have our faves.

Here are some seasonally spiced and pumpkin-flavored things we’re adding to our red carts all fall long at the beloved grocery store. What are your seasonal Trader Joe’s favorites? Tell us by emailing [email protected].

Pumpkin Spice Rooibos Tea

“With nights now getting down to the 60s, I am spending evenings buried under sweaters and many blankets. Cooler temperatures make me look forward to getting cozy and drinking a hot beverage on the couch, and TJ’s Pumpkin Spice Rooibos Tea is the perfect fall tea. Flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves are akin to home in a mug– rich, inviting and just the thing to romanticize the chilly nights. But the best part is the smell: when you crack open the lid, an aroma of autumnal spices brings to mind warm bonfires, scarves, long books and an overall sense of comfort. This pumpkin spice tea is the perfect addition to these cool fall nights.”

—Gracelyn Farrar, 225 contributing writer

Teeny Tiny Maple Butter Tarts

“My love for Trader Joe’s goes so deep that I follow specific TikTokers who dedicate their pages to showing off what’s new and returning at the store. When I saw this new arrival to the frozen desserts, I knew I wanted to snag a box on my next visit. And I did just that when I went last week. After just a short time in the oven, these cute little tarts were ready for a one-bite taste test. After popping about three—and holding myself back from going for more—I think these are a clear new favorite for me. They give the flavor of the most perfect French toast and are ideal for an after-meal sweet or to go with a cup of coffee or tea. I’m already thinking about going back to grab two more boxes, as I think these would be a great addition to a Thanksgiving dessert spread.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 managing editor

Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels

“These Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels lasted just over 24 hours at my house before we had devoured them all. I’m not normally a pumpkin spice aficionado, but these bite-sized snacks sold me. The sweetness of the yogurt with the warm pumpkin spice and crunch of the pretzels made these irresistible. I’ll be back for more.”

—Laura Furr Mericas, 225 contributing editor

Spiced Cider

“Although I have been known to fill my basket with way too many pumpkin-flavored items during fall shopping trips at TJ’s, I’d have to say that my favorite seasonal specialty is the Spiced Cider. When the weather finally gets a little cooler in South Louisiana, it’s hard to beat a warm mug of this cinnamon- and clove-scented apple concoction. Hints of orange and lemon give it a little zing that keeps things interesting, and of course, it goes great with muffins made from the store’s Pumpkin Bread Mix. I like to have the cider on hand all through the winter, too, as a cozy alternative to cocoa.”

—Kelli Bozeman, 225 editor-in-chief

Pumpkin Kringle

“I fall into a lot of traps at Trader Joe’s, and one of them is the need to sample every different seasonal flavor of the famed Danish Kringle. Fall’s pumpkin variety is one of my favorites. I like to slice off a wedge in the morning and enjoy it with my coffee. Unfortunately, others in my household feel similarly, leading to its quick and dramatic demise. So sad when you peer into an empty Kringle bag!”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer

Pumpkin & Spice Brioche Style Liege Waffles

“When I grabbed a sample of these waffles at Trader Joe’s, I really thought I’d have just a taste. Instead, I immediately grabbed a bag for my cart. Think– your favorite pumpkin muffin but drier and more crumbly, the perfect consistency for a grab-and-go snack. These pumpkin waffles are sweet but not overwhelmingly so, and spices were clearly used in the crafting of these delectable waffles. Hints of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves blend with pumpkin purée to create that iconic pumpkin spice flavoring. These pre-made pumpkin waffles were a no-brainer for me this fall.”

—Gracelyn Farrar, 225 contributing writer

Cinnamon Broom

“Of course, I love the flavors of fall, but I really love the scents of the season too. Warm and spiced candles and Pura fragrance oils are a must-have in my apartment right now. So I couldn’t pass up these cinnamon brooms after getting a whiff of the aroma coming off of them at the front of Trader Joe’s. I get a few of these every year when they hit shelves. All you have to do is clip the corner of the plastic bag to release the yummy smell, then store it in the corner of any room, closet or space. They can also be used as Halloween decor. And, I’ve heard they can repel pests like spiders. OK, now I’m about to head back to TJ’s to scoop up two more.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 managing editor