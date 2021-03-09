St. Paddy’s drinks, puppy adoption happy hour and more food events in Baton Rouge this week

Get a front row seat to the Ruffino’s kitchen on Tuesday
Enjoy the Ruffino’s Cooking Experience as the restaurant prepares Louisiana seafood favorites right in front of you. The experience includes a delicious five-course meal, wine and a one-of-a-kind night as chefs fill you in on the process.
The experience will be Tuesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. Get more information and tickets at Ruffino’s website.
Enjoy The Station’s new happy hour on Thursday
The Station has started its new So Board Cheese and Wine Happy Hour on Thursdays, and is there any better kind of happy hour? The Station is joining forces with So Board, a local charcuterie company, to bring you delicious cheese boards and paired wines.
The happy hour will be Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. Find more information on The Station’s Facebook page.
Celebrate St. Paddy’s with Three Roll Estate on Saturday
Dance yourself over to Three Roll Estate for some live music, tasty food and Wearin’ of the Green-inspired drinks. Make sure to get your tickets ASAP, as only the first 50 people will be allowed in.
This event will be Saturday, March 13, 1-6 p.m. Find more information and tickets on the distillery and bar’sFacebook page.
Meet some cute pups and get your coffee fix at Brew Ha-Ha on Saturday
Wear your green over to Brew Ha-Ha, and check out some cute puppies while you’re at it. K9 Rouge Rescue will have puppies and adult dogs that are up for adoption and ready to find homes. Don’t forget to get some delicious coffee and a pastry at the Mid City hangout.
This event will be Saturday, March 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Find more information on Brew Ha-Ha’s Facebook page.