St. Paddy’s drinks, puppy adoption happy hour and more food events in Baton Rouge this week

Get a front row seat to the Ruffino’s kitchen on Tuesday

Enjoy the Ruffino’s Cooking Experience as the restaurant prepares Louisiana seafood favorites right in front of you. The experience includes a delicious five-course meal, wine and a one-of-a-kind night as chefs fill you in on the process.

The experience will be Tuesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. Get more information and tickets at Ruffino’s website.

Enjoy The Station’s new happy hour on Thursday

The Station has started its new So Board Cheese and Wine Happy Hour on Thursdays, and is there any better kind of happy hour? The Station is joining forces with So Board, a local charcuterie company, to bring you delicious cheese boards and paired wines.