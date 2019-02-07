Not only is the much-anticipated opening of Sprouts on the horizon, but another lease has been signed and two others are pending for the commercial section of Rouzan, the 100-acre Traditional Neighborhood Development on Perkins Road.

Tommy Spinosa, the project’s original developer who remains involved as an investor for the commercial development, told Daily Report that a nail salon tenant will move into a 2,000-square-foot space next to Sprouts. The deal leaves 3,000 square feet remaining to be leased in the building.

Also, Spinosa says two food establishments will occupy some 7,000 square feet of the 20,000 square-foot building planned for the other side of Sprouts. He declines to name the businesses but says the deals have been inked.

“It’s coming along very well,” says Spinosa. “Sprouts is underway, and we’re expecting that to open mid- to late-April.”

The bulk of the TND has shifted to businessman and real estate developer John Engquist, who, along with partners, acquired the development after Spinosa’s lender on the project, New Orleans-based First National Bank of Commerce, folded in 2017.

