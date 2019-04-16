Maybe it’s the bright skies and cool breezes or the fact that summer fun is right around the corner, but the mood in Baton Rouge has felt so good lately. Of course, at 225 Dine nothing puts in quite as good a mood as a new season of food.

Spring brings flavorful fruits, crisp vegetables and fresh tastes. Here are some fresh, light picks for this flowery season.

SALADS & STARTERS

Nicoise Salad at Flambée Cafe

This colorful salad from Flambée Cafe is made with seared tuna, haricots verts and olives with Maison dressing. It’s a light dish bursting with flavor.

Chopped Salad from Provisions on Perkins

A heaping salad is packed full of roasted chicken, fresh tomatoes, goat cheese, avocados and dates tossed in a citrus vinaigrette. It pairs well with any of Provisions on Perkins’ creative cocktails.

Blue Corn Tequila & Taco’s Shrimp Aguachile

Fresh shrimp cured in lime juice, onions, serrano peppers, cilantro and spices are served with corn tortilla chips for a crisp and refreshing dining experience. Pair it with one of Blue Corn’s fresh-fruit margaritas.

ENTREES

Napa Burger from Fat Cow Burgers & Salads

Fat Cow is known for its creative burgers, and the Napa Burger definitely does not disappoint. Topped with sliced pear, goat cheese, fresh arugula and a red onion marmalade, its a springtime-appropriate twist on a classic burger.

Bin 77’s Hickory Smoked Salmon Filet

There is just something about fresh fish that screams warm weather and patio dinners. Good thing Bin 77 has us covered with its outdoor seating and this filet. The salmon is smoked in-house and paired with baby arugula tossed in lemon and dill dressing.

DESSERTS & DRINKS

Strawberry Shortcake from Eliza Restaurant and Bar

Eliza Restaurant and Bar stacks this spring classic with fresh strawberries, cool whipped cream and shortcake goodness. You better save room for dessert.

Another Broken Egg’s Mango Kiwi Mimosa

Wash all these seasonal goodies down with a Mango Kiwi Mimosa from Another Broken Egg. Something new to sip on, the brunch joint added the drink onto its seasonal menu for a limited time.

BREAKFAST

Ruby Slipper Cafe’s Banana Pudding Stuffed French Toast

For something on the sweeter side, Ruby Slipper Café introduced Banana Pudding Stuffed French Toast to its Spring Specials menu. The dish features French toast stuffed with banana pudding cheesecake and topped with vanilla wafers and whipped cream.

Lemon Bonut from Batch 13

Enjoy one of Batch 13’s infamous bonuts with a seasonal twist. The lemon biscuit-beignet-doughnut hybrid is a citrusy addition to any cheery day. You can even pair it with one of the restaurant’s tasty biscuit sandwiches or filling bowls.