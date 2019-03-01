A few spots to grab food and drink along the Wearin’ of the Green Parade route

In the Capital Region, March gets crazy. As if the Carnival parades like Spanish Town and Southdowns aren’t big enough, this year we’ll only have a couple weeks between the Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day revelry. Get ready to swap your pink flamingo decorations for four-leaf clovers and green beads as the city celebrates the Wearin’ of the Green parade. This year, the parade will again be rolling through the Garden District on March 16 at 10 a.m. Here are a few spots along the route to grab a drink or a bite, or listen to live music.

Ivar’s Sports Bar and Grill

Enjoy drink specials, food and live performances by local bands after the parade at Ivar’s Sports Bar and Grill’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade celebration. ivarssportsbar.com

Provisions on Perkins

Eat, drink and be merry at the stylish new Perkins Road restaurant. For its first St. Patrick’s Day, it will celebrate by offering live music and food on its patio. provisionsonperkins.com

George’s

After the parade, keep the party going and grab a drink from George’s. The restaurant and bar will be serving food and drinks all day and staying open late for the festivities. georgesbr.com

City Pork Deli and Charcuterie

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style at City Pork’s original location. On parade day, it will offer charcuterie board specials and drink specials, including green bacon margaritas and discounted beer. citypork.com

Uncle Earl’s

Dance the day away at the newly renovated Uncle Earl’s. The bar will kick off parade season with a day-long celebration starting at 7 a.m. Flow Tribe, Cheeweez, Parish County Line and 17th Floor will perform. After 8 p.m., the party will continue indoors all night. There will be VIP sections and Phil’s Oyster Bar food for purchase. instagram.com/uncleearls

This article was originally published in the March 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.