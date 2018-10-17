As we inch our way into fall, we’re excited to prepare for the first of the many chilly-season holidays: Halloween. We know there is still a bit of time left before the day of tricks and (mostly) treats, but the 225 Dine team is already getting into the spooky spirit. Luckily, some Baton Rouge businesses agree with our enthusiasm and are preparing for Halloween with some festive desserts.

Tiffi’s Bakery

Forget the trick or treating candy, just head to Tiffi’s Bakery for Halloween sweets. The shop is cooking up a festive graveyard scene cupcake, featuring an Oreo tombstone and a candy pumpkin. Tiffi’s is also offering some Frankenstein cake balls, just in case you need another reason to stop by.

Cupcake Allie

If you are looking for something a little less scary but still just as delicious, try out Cupcake Allie on Oct. 31. The shop is offering its delectable pumpkin-spice cupcakes and precious scarecrow cookies. Just don’t let the cuteness of the cookie stop you from devouring it!

Brew Ha-Ha!

Looking for the wildest Halloween creations? Look no further than Brew Ha Ha! The coffee shop and restaurant has been busy whipping up many spooky treats, like chocolate-covered Oreos, chocolate-covered marshmallows, and of course, its infamous cake balls (Halloween-themed, of course).

Cookies by Design

Featuring the only spider we will ever be excited about, Cookies by Design is bringing Halloween in every bite. The shop has countless spooky designs and ideas for its popular sugar cookies, making it a perfect addition to any Halloween party, or even just a night in.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know how insanely amazing Nothing Bundt Cakes’ products are. For the Halloween season, Nothing Bundt Cakes offers spooky bundt cake holders, making their treats even better. They are also offering Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cakes for a limited time, so check them out before they are gone!

Know of some other spooky treats from local bakeries and shops? Tell us about your favorites in the comments!