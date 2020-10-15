If you haven’t already begun binge-watching scary movies and eating Halloween candy, here is your green light. We are just a couple of weeks away from Halloween—can you believe it? So what better way to show your spirit than eating as many Halloween treats as you can get your hands on? Local bakers and coffee shops are diving head-first into fall. From pumpkin-flavored cake balls and loaves to hot chocolate bombs and spiced cakes, Spooky Season, also known as Spice Season, is upon us. Here are a handful of festive, locally made treats to try this October.

Chocolate-covered Oreos and Nutter Butters from Brew Ha-Ha

Chocolate-covered Oreos? Say less. These decorative treats look almost too pretty to eat. But not quite! Dunk these cookies in a cold cup of milk, hot coffee or tea.

Hot chocolate bombs from Brew Ha-Ha

Have you seen those TikTok videos of people pouring hot milk on a chocolate ball before it bursts and reveals hot chocolate powder and marshmallows? Well, try not to scream. Because Brew Ha Ha makes its very own hot chocolate bombs. They come in Oreo and milk chocolate flavors.

Puff pops from Brew Ha-Ha

You can’t go wrong with Rice Krispie treats dipped in chocolate. These festive sweets on a stick are ideal party favors, spooky gifts or a late-night snack paired with your favorite scary movie.

Pumpkin whoopie pies from Counterspace BR

Bring on the pumpkin spice. These delectable pumpkin whoopie pies are made from scratch with cinnamon cream cheese filling. Talk about drool-worthy.

Halloween-themed cupcakes from The TaylorMade Cupcakery

Whether you want to treat your child’s teacher or yourself for making it through 2020, Halloween-themed cupcakes are a sweet and simple solution. From little bats to plastic spiders, you never know what you’ll find atop your Halloween cupcakes.



Spiced hot chocolate cake with marshmallow ghosts from Batch Baking Company

‘Tis the season for all things hot chocolate. Celebrate the holidays with a big and beautiful spiced hot chocolate cake topped with marshmallow ghosts dotted with chocolate eyes and mouths.

Halloween-themed sugar cookies from Sugar Kettle Cookie Co.

Ghosts, skulls and pumpkins, oh my. This sugar cookie maker knows how to celebrate Spooky Season. Locals can place orders for custom Halloween-themed cookies on Sugar Kettle Cookie Co.’s website.