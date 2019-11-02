[Sponsored] Turkey Talk: Relax and enjoy the holidays this year

Sponsored by

Hooray, it’s turkey time! This year, skip the long hours in the kitchen and order your feast instead. Whether it’s fresh-made deserts, sides like Grandma’s or even the holiday bird, meal prep has never been easier. Since 1964, three generations of owners and chefs have been serving up the best local homestyle dishes at Frank’s Restaurant. Even if you aren’t hosting the meal, don’t show up empty handed—order a little something and be a Thanksgiving hero.

Get out of the kitchen and into the holiday spirit

Guests will drool over you fried turkey.

Everyone loves a Cajun-injected, deep-fried delicious bird, but frying a turkey yourself can be messy and dangerous. Deep-frying the bird takes a lot of cooking experience to handle the super-hot oil. But it’s so delicious. Just let Frank’s do the work and you can take the credit.

A juicy pecan-smoked turkey is a crowd-pleaser.

Seasoned with Frank’s special rub and slow-smoked with the restaurant’s own cured pecan wood on a rotisserie pit, these turkeys are second to none.

A traditional holiday spiral-sliced ham will have everyone cheering. Frank’s hickory smoked ham is sliced and glazed with the restaurant’s own maple and brown sugar glaze. Can’t make up your mind between meats? Just serve both—you can’t beat those leftovers.

Sides made fresh.

You don’t have to go looking for Grandma’s recipe box if you let Frank’s whip up those traditional sides for you. Green bean casserole, cornbread dressing—and don’t forget the sweet potato crunch and pies.