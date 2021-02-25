[Sponsored] Last call for 225 Restaurant Celebration offers

Eight great restaurants, one great offer. That’s what you’ll get with our brand-new “225 Restaurant Celebration,” running on 225BestEats.com throughout February. For only $22.50 (Get it? 2-2-5), you’ll get a $40 voucher to use for dine-in or take-out at our partnering restaurants. Eat well, and save more than 40%.

At 225, we cherish our local restaurants and the good experiences and food they serve. We also appreciate the many jobs they provide our economy—and we know it’s been tough for them since 2020. That’s why we came up with this new idea to benefit your pocketbook and support eight partner restaurants.

225 Restaurant Celebration began Feb. 1 and ends this Sunday, Feb. 28. Just go to 225BestEats.com to see details on each offer and get yours. Our eight partnering restaurants are Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Rouj Creole, City Pork Brasserie & Bar, Eliza, Mike Anderson’s Seafood (Baton Rouge), Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, Monjunis and Bistro Byronz (Willow Grove). You can go online this month, and buy one voucher or buy them all. You’ll be able to use them through March. Enjoy the 225 Restaurant Celebration, and support all our local restaurants. Bon appetit!