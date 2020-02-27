This time of year in south Louisiana typically heralds the arrival of perfect spring weather and one of our favorite seasons: crawfish season. Whether they are boiled, fried or stewed in a rich, creamy etouffee, crawfish are the epitome of good spring eatin’ in these parts.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch capitalized on the bounty and came up with a festive crustacean creation: Puffy Tacos with Spicy Crawfish Filling. Puffy tacos are all the rage in Tex-Mex culinary circles, so she decided to take this trend to the next level and infuse a little Louisiana goodness. The outcome is truly delicious.

The crawfish filling is easy to make. If you are not up for “puffing” your taco shells, the filling is equally yummy spooned into a traditional crunchy taco shell or a soft tortilla.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in the March 2017 issue of 225.