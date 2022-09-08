×
Spiced Rum and Cranberry Cocktail

  • By Tracey Koch
  • Photography by Collin Richie

Cranberry juice is tart and crisp, perfect for that in-between September weather. The spiced rum deliciously complements the Caribbean flavors of the Jerk Pulled Pork. It’s easy to make-to-order for your party guests, or batch into a pitcher or thermos for easy pours.

Servings: One 7-ounce cocktail

1 ounce dark spiced rum

2 ounces fresh orange juice

4 ounces cranberry juice

Fresh orange slices to garnish

  1. Fill a cocktail glass (or a pitcher, for multiple servings) with ice.
  2. Pour in the rum. Add the orange and cranberry juices.
  3. Stir to combine. Garnish with a fresh orange slice.

This article was originally published in the September 2022 issue of 225 magazine.


