Spiced Rum and Cranberry Cocktail

Cranberry juice is tart and crisp, perfect for that in-between September weather. The spiced rum deliciously complements the Caribbean flavors of the Jerk Pulled Pork. It’s easy to make-to-order for your party guests, or batch into a pitcher or thermos for easy pours.
Servings: One 7-ounce cocktail
1 ounce dark spiced rum
2 ounces fresh orange juice
4 ounces cranberry juice
Fresh orange slices to garnish
Fill a cocktail glass (or a pitcher, for multiple servings) with ice.
Pour in the rum. Add the orange and cranberry juices.
Stir to combine. Garnish with a fresh orange slice.
This article was originally published in the September 2022 issue of 225 magazine.