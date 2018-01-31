Our readers have been asking, so now 225 is delivering.

We consistently get requests for more exclusive things to do in Baton Rouge. With our new “Taste of 225” event series launching March 1, we will offer readers fresh ways to discover, experience and celebrate Baton Rouge’s unique offerings. We’ll partner with local businesses for experiences like the grand opening of a buzzworthy boutique or restaurant or even a seasonal menu tasting or wine dinner at a popular dining establishment or venue.

Unlike our free Hot Off the Press events, where we celebrate the release of a new issue, you will have to act quick for Taste of 225. These events will have limited tickets available so we can provide a VIP experience for all who attend. The events may also come with a ticket price.

We are excited to announce the first taste event: Brasserie Bites at City Pork Brasserie & Bar, Thursday, March 1, at 6 p.m. The entire restaurant will be reserved for a private experience that will include a six-course tasting of the newest items coming to the spring 2018 menu.

Crab deviled eggs and a “breakfast for dinner” dish are just some of the creations you will be the first to taste before the menu is officially released that weekend. Along with happy hour specials all night, there will also be the option to add a drink pairing. Arrive at 6 p.m. to mingle and enjoy complimentary charcuterie boards before the seated tasting at 6:30 p.m. The evening will also include live music by Peyton McMahon.

Purchase tickets here today.