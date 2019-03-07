Mestizo is turning 20, and we’re helping the restaurant throw a party.

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine has been a staple in Baton Rouge over the last two decades, known for its Mexican-Cajun fare and healthy options. 225 is honored to team up with Mestizo to celebrate the milestone. Join us Thursday, March 14, for our Taste of 225 exclusive tasting experience.

At the free event, guests can enjoy complimentary passed appetizers of duck empanadas and chicken flautas. There will be an a la carte menu and St. Paddy’s Day-themed green margaritas available for purchase.

Guests will also have the option to purchase a VIP ticket for $20. It offers access to an all-you-can-eat nacho bar and a tequila tasting of up to 20 different varieties.

DJ Jeff Johnson will provide music throughout the night. To cap off the festivities, Mestizo will raffle off five different prizes, including a fajita bar for 20 people, a three-course keto-friendly dinner with drink pairing for two, and gift cards and margarita-gallon vouchers.

The event is Thursday, March 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit 225taste-mestizo20.eventbrite.com. Mestizo is at 2323 Acadian Thruway.