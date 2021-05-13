Spatula Diaries: Local strawberries get a lift from easy, homemade meringue

Louisiana Pavlova

Servings: 10

Ingredients

Baking spray

Cornstarch (for sprinkling)

4 egg whites

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream (recipe below)

Washed and cut fresh strawberries, and other berries or fruits of your choice

Mint leaves for garnish

Heat oven to 275 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper, spray it with baking spray and dust with cornstarch. Beat the egg whites in a clean, dry bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high for about 3 minutes, adding the sugar halfway. In the final seconds, add the vinegar and extract. The meringue should be stiff and glossy.

Spread the meringue on a baking sheet in a circular form. The outer rim should be slightly higher than the interior. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove the meringue from the baking sheet while still on the paper, and place on a wire rack to cool. After about 10 minutes, remove the paper as well. When the meringue has cooled completely, plate it and top with whipped cream and fresh fruit. Garnish with fresh mint leaves. Slice and serve like you would a pie.

Whipped cream

Ingredients

1 pint whipping cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pour the whipping cream into a bowl. Beat with an electric mixer at medium speed until the cream begins to stiffen, add the sugar and extract in the final seconds. Variation: To make individual meringue cookies, cut the baking time in half. Add 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips to the mixture before placing on the parchment paper.

