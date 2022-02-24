Spatula Diaries: Enjoy the last of Carnival with homemade king cake bread pudding

This is it, folks. The 2022 Carnival season is about to wrap, signaling a last minute gorge on all things king cake. Perhaps you’ve stockpiled a few king cakes for this weekend’s festivities. And who knows, by early next week, you might find yourself with extra pastries you’re looking to repurpose.

King cake bread pudding is the perfect reimagining, and it’s something Baton Rouge adores. Every year, Bistro Byronz gets tons of love for its anticipated release of king cake bread pudding, as does Reginelli’s for its over-the-top skillet version gilded with tri-colored sugars and whipped cream.

Making king cake bread pudding at home is easy. Except for a couple small adjustments, it resembles regular bread pudding.