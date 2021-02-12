Spanish Town reverse parade and more ideas for Valentine’s Day weekend in Baton Rouge

Drive through Spanish Town for the neighborhood’s reverse Mardi Gras parade

The Historic Spanish Town Neighborhood will be having a reverse parade showing off all its house floats. The Pretty in Pink house decorating contest will be showcased Saturday, Feb. 13. You and your krewe can start the drive at Fifth Street and Spanish Town Road, and then work your way down the side streets.

For more information, click here.

Tune into the virtual Krewe of Mutts parade to see some cute pups

While CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts can’t hold its usual downtown gathering and parade, it’s pushing forward virtually this year.

On Saturday, Feb.13, at noon, navigate to the CAAWS YouTube channel to view the video parade, where you’ll marvel at canines showing off their costumes and competing for titles like Best Costume, Best Float and Best Group.

Find more info on the CAAWS Facebook page.

Enjoy a four-course meal at Soji

Soji: Modern Asian will be having a special Valentine’s weekend menu. The four-course meal is $50 a person, with the option to add a $20 wine pairing. The menu runs Feb. 12-14.

Have a look at the full menu here.

Soji Modern Asain is at 5050 Government St.

Pick up a vegan picnic kit from MJ’s Cafe

MJ’s Cafe is offering lots of love and goodies for Valentine’s Day. The plant-based restaurant will have a vegan charcuterie board available for Saturday pickup for those planning a winter picnic or healthy night in. The cost is $50, and quantities are limited. Call 412-4803 to reserve.

MJ’s is at 5162 Government St.

Have a happy “Za-Lentine’s” with Pizza Byronz

Starting today through Sunday, Pizza Bronz is offering a $60 prix fixe dinner for two. It includes two glasses of wine, beer or Champagne, one shared appetizer, two small salads, one large pizza and one shared dessert. You and your date can enjoy a relaxed night sharing pizza. What could be better?

For more details, call the restaurant at 960-1100 for more info.

