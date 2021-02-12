Spanish Town reverse parade and more ideas for Valentine’s Day weekend in Baton Rouge

Have a sweetheart lunch and finish your gift shopping Friday at Main Street Market
Enjoy shopping and lunch downtown at Main Street Market Friday, Feb. 12. Have a delicious meal at one of the market’s cafes, and pick up a gift for your loved one. Vendors will stock goodies like chocolate-covered strawberries, pralines, cupcakes, goat’s milk soaps, spices, olive oils and health and wellness gifts.
Drive through Spanish Town for the neighborhood’s reverse Mardi Gras parade
The Historic Spanish Town Neighborhood will be having a reverse parade showing off all its house floats. The Pretty in Pink house decorating contest will be showcased Saturday, Feb. 13. You and your krewe can start the drive at Fifth Street and Spanish Town Road, and then work your way down the side streets.
On Saturday, Feb.13, at noon, navigate to the CAAWS YouTube channel to view the video parade, where you’ll marvel at canines showing off their costumes and competing for titles like Best Costume, Best Float and Best Group.
MJ’s Cafe is offering lots of love and goodies for Valentine’s Day. The plant-based restaurant will have a vegan charcuterie board available for Saturday pickup for those planning a winter picnic or healthy night in. The cost is $50, and quantities are limited. Call 412-4803 to reserve.
MJ’s is at 5162 Government St.
Have a happy “Za-Lentine’s” with Pizza Byronz
Starting today through Sunday, Pizza Bronz is offering a $60 prix fixe dinner for two. It includes two glasses of wine, beer or Champagne, one shared appetizer, two small salads, one large pizza and one shared dessert. You and your date can enjoy a relaxed night sharing pizza. What could be better?
For more details, call the restaurant at 960-1100 for more info.