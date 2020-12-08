After bearing the name Spanish Town Market for the past seven years, the new owners of the historic business have returned to the shop’s original Capitol Grocery name.

“We wanted to change back to the original name because that’s what it was called since 1914,” says Annie Hains, partner and manager. “We also wanted to make the business more of a grocery and less of a restaurant like previous owners have tried the last few years.”

For the full details, read on for the story from the Friday, Dec. 4, edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.