It’s that time of year again … football season! Whether or not you’re a gridiron fan, football games are another excuse to get together with family and friends and enjoy good food and—fingers crossed—a good game.

225 recipe writers Tracey Koch and Stephanie Riegel have written countless tailgate recipes and ideas to wow your fellow fans before or after the game. This month, they’ve decided to go in a different direction: a Spanish-inspired tapas party. A tapas menu works well as a festive backdrop for an at-home watch party.

All of these recipes are easy to throw together and make for a great table spread. They can be prepared well in advance and are easily transportable. Whether you are having friends over or heading out to tailgate, this menu will be a crowd pleaser.

Read on for the full menu from the August 2019 issue of 225, featuring Creole Tomato Jam, Homemade Sangria, Moorish Pork Kabobs and Garlic Shrimp with Saffron and Lemon.