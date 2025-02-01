Sourdough king cake, anyone? Local bakeries like St. Bruno are rolling out modern king cakes

“Any press is good press,” Gottfried says today. “Especially as a brand-new business … it definitely helped get some brand recognition.”

Perhaps Gottfried will carry that buzz into this season. Just like his quest to make “better bread,” Gottfried elevated his king cake recipe with a sourdough brioche mixture that makes the cakes more flavorful and a little easier to digest for those indulging in one slice too many.

St. Bruno goes the extra mile—the cinnamon is ground in-house, the thick cream cheese frosting is made with locally sourced vanilla, and a dusting of purple, green and gold sprinkles is the final touch.

“One of the main perks of being a bakery in south Louisiana is you get to put your spin on king cakes,” Gottfried says. “People are interested, and they dig it.”

5 more fresh takes

King cake cookies and cookie king cakes from Caroline’s Cookies

Cookie, meet king cake. King cake, meet cookie. The popular cookie shop’s king cake cookies come in flavors like cream cheese king cake, pecan cream cheese king cake, Bavarian cream king cake, blueberry cream cheese king cake and Biscoff king cake. Or, grab a ring-shaped cookie cake in the same flavors.

Carnival Cake ice cream from Gail’s Fine Ice Cream

Here’s the scoop: Sweet cream ice cream is swirled with hunks of CounterspaceBR king cake, cream cheese buttercream bits and dashes of cinnamon. It’s all finished off with a dusting of hand-dyed, purple, green and gold sugar.

Glittery king cakes from Sucré

The NOLA-born cakes are enjoying their first official Carnival in Baton Rouge. If Sucré’s shimmering cakes look too pretty to eat, a bite into the pockets of whipped cream cheese filling may convince you otherwise.

King cake pie from Elsie’s Plate & Pie

If any establishment could harness the essence of Carnival into a pie, it’s Elsie’s. It starts with a gooey, marshmallowy Cinnamon Toast Crunch crust. Fluffy scoops of chilled cream cheese filling follow.

Pull Apart King Cake from Tredici Bakery

When I dip, you dip. We dip! Tredici’s monkey bread-inspired dessert is designed for dipping and dunking slices in the sweet frosting bowl in the middle of the cake.

This article was originally published in the February 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.