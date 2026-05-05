Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Las Palmas. Photos courtesy the restaurants.

Treat yourself to a viral soft-serve margarita from these Capital Region restaurants

By
Olivia Deffes
-

Earlier this year, a boozy dessert drink began dominating social media, sending margarita fans on a pursuit to find spots near them that were swirling soft-serve margaritas.

And you may say, “Hey, isn’t that just what a frozen margarita is?” But these viral sips actually use soft-serve machines to create a mix of the tequila-filled beverage and classic ice cream.

While these drinks have been around for a few months now, they still seem to be on trend here in the Capital Region, with more and more restaurants adding them to the menu. Last month, our team posted a TikTok roundup of spots serving soft-serve margs and locals and other restaurants flocked to the comments to tell us about even more places that had the popular drink on their menus, proving that the 225 can’t get enough.

- Advertisement -

Here’s a list of spots to get your fill of this trendy treat:

Casa Maria

7995 Bluebonnet Blvd. 

1210 N. Airline Hwy., Gonzales 

- Advertisement -

33939 LA-1, Watson

Luna Cocina 

3109 Perkins Rd.

The Crawfish Hole 

8899 Airline Hwy.

Los Reyes 

1072 W. Lee Dr.

- Advertisement -

Boru Ramen 

4957 Essen Ln.

Las Palmas 

14552 Airline Hwy., Gonzales 

14790 Wax Rd., Central

The Pink Agave

4001 Nicholson Dr., Ste. B

La Caretta Denham Springs 

135 Veterans Blvd., Denham Springs

Rio Cantina 

400 W. St. Frances St., Ste. C10, Brusly

Rio Verde Mexican Grill

14210 Airline Hwy., Ste. J, Gonzales

Pedro’s Taco and Tequila Bar

27276 Crossing Circle, Denham Springs

7655 Andrea Dr., Baton Rouge

Did we miss a spot serving up these margs? Tell us by emailing [email protected], and we will continue to update this story with more tips.

Olivia Deffes
By Olivia Deffes
Olivia Deffes started with "225" as an intern during her senior year at LSU, polishing off her part-time gig with her first-ever cover story on Garth Brooks' iconic visit to Tiger Stadium. After graduating, she took a 10-day summer break before starting full time with the magazine as its digital staff writer before taking on the role of digital editor, and now, managing editor. Besides being a journalist, she's a self-proclaimed sweet treat enthusiast and One Direction historian. Find her hunting down celeb interviews, perfecting our social media pages or gabbing about Harry Styles.

About Us

© 2025 225 Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

About Us

Our Company