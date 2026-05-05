Treat yourself to a viral soft-serve margarita from these Capital Region restaurants

Earlier this year, a boozy dessert drink began dominating social media, sending margarita fans on a pursuit to find spots near them that were swirling soft-serve margaritas.

And you may say, “Hey, isn’t that just what a frozen margarita is?” But these viral sips actually use soft-serve machines to create a mix of the tequila-filled beverage and classic ice cream.

While these drinks have been around for a few months now, they still seem to be on trend here in the Capital Region, with more and more restaurants adding them to the menu. Last month, our team posted a TikTok roundup of spots serving soft-serve margs and locals and other restaurants flocked to the comments to tell us about even more places that had the popular drink on their menus, proving that the 225 can’t get enough.

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Here’s a list of spots to get your fill of this trendy treat:

7995 Bluebonnet Blvd.

1210 N. Airline Hwy., Gonzales

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33939 LA-1, Watson

3109 Perkins Rd.

8899 Airline Hwy.

1072 W. Lee Dr.

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4957 Essen Ln.

14552 Airline Hwy., Gonzales

14790 Wax Rd., Central

4001 Nicholson Dr., Ste. B

135 Veterans Blvd., Denham Springs

400 W. St. Frances St., Ste. C10, Brusly

14210 Airline Hwy., Ste. J, Gonzales

27276 Crossing Circle, Denham Springs

7655 Andrea Dr., Baton Rouge

Did we miss a spot serving up these margs? Tell us by emailing [email protected], and we will continue to update this story with more tips.