Snojuice offers snow cones with a healthy twist

“I just remember craving something sweet and refreshing, but not having the availability because cancer actually grows in acidic environments and that’s what sugar produces,” says Holt. “So, me getting a regular snow cone was out of the picture.”

At one during her cancer treatment, doctors were unable to understand why Holt’s limbs weren’t fully functioning, until blood work showed that she lacked calcium. Holt started to show improvement once calcium was pumped into her system. Experiences like this taught her “how our body works and the things that get depleted naturally,” Holt says.

Holt researched and used her first-hand experience to create the Snojuice menu. Each flavor includes nutrients to help replenish the body, with some flavors even containing antioxidants shown to help fight cancer. The menu offers everything from unique herbal and nut snow cone creations, to traditional flavors like cherry, coffee and piña colada.

Supporting health and wellness isn’t the only way Snojuice serves the community. A portion of every purchase goes to Freedom 4:18, a safe house in Thailand that rescues and helps heal victims of sexual exploitation.

“My heart is really for the community,” Holt says.

Snojuice sets up shop around the city. Follow the mobile stand on Instagram (@snojuice) to find its latest location, or visit snojuice.com/ for more info.

