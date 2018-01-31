It seems to defy science and reason. Its flavor is similar to a praline, its texture is somewhere between hard and melted caramel. There’s no logical reason why it should hold its truffle-like shape so well—not when the main ingredient is condensed milk—but miraculously, it does.

This is the brigadeiro, a confection invented in Brazil in the World War II era, named for the Portuguese word for “brigadier.” In Brazil, it’s one of their most iconic desserts, present at every party. They’re made of condensed milk, butter and cocoa powder, traditionally coated in chocolate sprinkles.

New local confection company Delícia Gourmet Brigadeiro, which launched in November, serves up more than 20 flavors of this little sweet, from the traditional Brazilian flavors like menta (dark chocolate and mint) and bem casado (milk chocolate and white chocolate) to s’mores, Kit Kat and chocolate-covered strawberry.

Now that the brand has expanded from online orders to retailing at Calandro’s Supermarket and Alexander’s Highland Market, it’s worth the gamble on the unknown to pick up a box of the king cake variety nestled among all the grocers’ full-sized king cakes and Mardi Gras-themed bakes. These are flavored with cinnamon and coated in a layer of festive sanding sugar that gives it a satisfying crunch before you sink into the gooey center.

It may be a slightly acquired taste—the texture and mouthfeel take a few seconds to get used to—but they’re bite-sized, delightful and a brand new variety of sweet for Baton Rouge. For a sugary snack, they’ll broaden your horizons just a bit.

Snack Break is a new 225 Dine series focusing on Baton Rouge small bites and desserts worth sinking your teeth into. If it’s the kind of thing you’d want to share with your favorite cubicle-mate, we’ll feature it.