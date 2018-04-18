As far as midday bites go, sometimes the richer and more gluttonous, the better. Fries? Amateur hour. A plate of seasoned curly fries piled with a variety of toppings in a portion called “Industrial Size?” You have my attention.

It’s hard to guess what to expect from a restaurant called The Industry Grill, but we’re not in the business of judging a menu by its cover anyway.

So it’s with an open mind that I tried one of the signature starters at this Prairieville restaurant, the Industry Fries, topped with fried shrimp, jalapeños, an entire fried egg and the mysterious Industry Sauce. It’s a heavy industrial theme here, y’all, but the food is still plenty appetizing. The Industry Sauce is actually a creamy crawfish sauce with tasso—sort of a spiritual cousin to a mornay.

To quote one Yelp reviewer: “this food SLAPS!” The Industry Fries came highly recommended to me as a hangover cure, and while I wasn’t hungover when I tried them, I can absolutely see the makings of a greasy, finger-licking, morning-after shared plate. The fries are well-seasoned and a little spicy on their own, but once you bust the yolk on the over-easy egg and let it soak in with the sauce, it becomes the kind of sloppy, indulgent mess you need when you’re craving something truly over-the-top.

On Airline Highway in Prairieville, Industry has a few more hidden gems on its menu, like the Bamby Bites (venison backstrap rolled up with bacon, cream cheese and jalapeños) and pesto-roasted cauliflower alongside the standard seafood and po-boy offerings. If you’re out in the area, it’s worth a stop.

The Industry Grill is at 17200 Airline Highway in Prairieville and is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.