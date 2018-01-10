Sometimes, the best bite comes from a gas station parking lot.

It can be hard to find authentic Mexican or Central American street food in Baton Rouge that’s literally on the street, but powerhouse pupuseria La Salvadoreña first began as a food truck and hasn’t forgotten its roots. With a couple of satellite trucks on Gardere Lane and near the brick-and-mortar location on Nicholson Drive, they’re ready to hand you authentic El Salvadoran cuisine through the window.

The latest addition to the La Salvadoreña family is a truck parked by the Discount Zone gas station at the corner of Tiger Bend Road and Old Jefferson Highway, replacing the former El Encanto pupusa truck that once occupied the spot. You can’t miss this one—its bright yellow paint job is sure to catch your eye from the road.

If you’re passing through the Tiger Bend area, you’re playing yourself if you don’t take a few minutes to pull in and throw down $2 for a pupusa. These thick, pillowy corn tortillas come stuffed with cheese and pork, with a side of spicy cabbage slaw and a green sauce to splash on for extra heat. The cheese is rich and stuffed with pork cracklins that practically disintegrate into melty, salty goodness within a tortilla so fluffy you’ll want to take a nap on it. Pro-tip: Don’t skip the green sauce.

The pupusas are grilled up fresh to order, but it’s a quick cook, meaning a few minutes and a couple dollars can take your day to a whole different place. Namely, El Salvador.

Grab a pupusa at this truck between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. You’ll find it at 13440 Tiger Bend Road.

Read our review of the La Salvadoreña brick-and-mortar restaurant here.

Snack Break is a new 225 Dine series focusing on Baton Rouge small plates, apps and single dishes worth sinking your teeth into.