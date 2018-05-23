I’ll be honest: My sweet tooth is out of control. I love cakes, cookies and sweets of all shapes and sizes. Any time a new bakery opens its doors, I’m there. So the last time I stopped by the UPS store on Jefferson Highway to mail off a package and saw Tiffi’s Bakery—now open in the former home of Room For Dessert—I had to try it.

The small, family-owned business can make a mean cake, but in the shop, the focus is more on single-serving treats. The case is filled with flaky pastries, decorated cake balls, chocolate-dipped berries and marshmallows, iced cookies and specialty cupcakes. It has a new batch of cupcake flavors every week, so I decided to sample some of the varieties of the moment: cinnamon roll, cookie monster, s’mores and a dulce de leche recommended highly by the owner.

The cookie monster cupcake marries a simple yellow cake with bittersweet chocolate chips topped with a chocolate chip cookie and a frosting cookie monster. It manages to balance the almost sour taste of the chips with sugary toppings. The cinnamon roll cupcake is more of a muffin in texture, with an icing that’s a spot-on nostalgia trip for the Pillsbury cinnamon rolls your mom used to bake with a whole roll on top.

Meanwhile, the dulce de leche and s’mores flavors sneak some surprises in. The s’mores gives you plenty of marshmallow topping and a hidden marshmallow filling with graham cracker crunch. The dulce de leche is as satisfyingly rich as you would hope given its name, and the unexpected filling of caramelized condensed milk keeps things moist and decadent from top to bottom.

From a quick sampling, it tastes like Tiffi’s has the flavors and the skills to be a worthy addition to Baton Rouge’s sweets scene. The bakery is at 9618 Jefferson Highway.